Russian troops enter Ukraine's Kharkiv -Ukrainian official
Ukrainian forces were battling Russian troops on the streets of Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv on Sunday, said regional governor Oleh Sinegubov. "The Russian enemy's light vehicles have broken into Kharkiv, including the city centre," Sinegubov said. "Ukraine's armed forces are destroying the enemy.
Ukrainian forces were battling Russian troops on the streets of Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv on Sunday, said regional governor Oleh Sinegubov.
"The Russian enemy's light vehicles have broken into Kharkiv, including the city centre," Sinegubov said. "Ukraine's armed forces are destroying the enemy. We ask civilians not to go out." Videos published by Anton Herashchenko, adviser to the interior minister, and Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection showed several light military vehicles moving along a street and, separately, a burning tank.
