UAE reiterates importance of reaching ceasefire in Ukraine - tweet

The United Arab Emirates mission to the United Nations reiterated the importance of working to reach an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and seeking peaceful solutions that serve regional and international security and stability, the Mission said in a twitter post early on Tuesday.

"We deplore the ongoing violence in Ukraine and reiterate the need for restraint, a cease-fire, and a peaceful resolution of the conflict", the mission added in its statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)