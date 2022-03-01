Archegos in settlement talks with banks -FT

Archegos Capital Management is in talks with global banks to avoid a legal battle that would expose details of the deals that led to the family office's meltdown last year, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Archegos, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, and Mizuho did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

