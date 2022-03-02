Maha: Health services in Latur hit after IMA protests attack on doctor

Health care services offered by private hospitals in Latur city of Maharashtra were affected as doctors abstained from work for a day to register their protest against the alleged manhandling of a city-based otolaryngologist by some traffic police personnel, in which he was injured.

The medical services were hit on Tuesday after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) kept the private hospitals shut for a day to support the doctor. The complaint lodged by Dr Anand Gore, 44, alleged that he was attacked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk on Monday night, police sources said. Gore runs his private hospital near tehsil office. Around 9 pm on Monday, he was going from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk when he stopped his car on the road that led to a traffic snarl. At that time, a traffic police personnel and some others dragged him out of his vehicle and beat him up before being taken to a police station, the complaint said.

After that, he lodged a complaint at Shivaji Nagar police station, after which a case was registered against the traffic police personnel and others under IPC sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 147 (rioting), they said.

Dr Gore suffered injuries in the incident and was admitted to a government hospital.

Meanwhile, traffic policeman Datta Kale, 37, also lodged a complaint at Shivaji Nagar police station, alleging that Dr Gore stopped his car on the road, which obstructed the traffic. When he questioned the doctor about it, he and another person got out of the car and manhandled him. Based on his complaint, a case was registered. Condemning the attack on Dr Gore, president of the IMA-Latur, Dr Surekha Kale, and the organisation's members staged a demonstration around 2 am on Tuesday outside the police station.

After that, the IMA kept the private hospitals shut for a day to express solidarity with Dr Gore. The office bearers of the IMA also met the district collector and superintendent of police and sought strict action against the accused.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh instructed the police department to probe the matter and take strict action against the accused.

