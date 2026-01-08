Left Menu

Three dead, four injured as car overturns in Jalgaon's Kannad ghat section

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 17:28 IST
Three persons were killed and four injured after their car overturned in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, some 490 kilometres from here, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place late Wednesday night at Kannad ghat section in Chalisgaon when a group of seven persons from Shevgaon in Ahilyanagar were on their way to Ujjain in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, he said.

''The car overturned after the driver lost control in the ghat's hilly terrain. All seven occupants of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where three, identified as Tukaram Ambhore (27), Shekhar Durpate (31) and Ghanshyam Pisote (30), were declared dead on arrival,'' he said.

An accidental death case was registered and further probe is underway, the official added.

