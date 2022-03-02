Left Menu

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Amid the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting on the issue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 22:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting on the issue. The meeting was attended by Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other officials.

For the past few days, the Prime Minister has been chairing crucial meetings on the issue. On Monday the Prime Minister chaired two meetings to review the ongoing efforts under Operation Ganga for the return of Indians from Ukraine amid military operations by Russia.

Another meeting was held on Sunday. The Cabinet Committee on Security had met on February 24 in the wake of Russian military actions in Ukraine. The Centre has ramped up efforts to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine amid heightened tensions.

The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

