Elevated radiation levels detected at Ukraine nuclear plant -AP, citing official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2022 06:38 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 06:38 IST
The Associated Press reported an unnamed Ukrainian government official as saying elevated radiation levels had been detected near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.
Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter the plant was on fire and the Russian army was shelling it from all sides.
