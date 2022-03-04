Left Menu

Elevated radiation levels detected at Ukraine nuclear plant -AP, citing official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2022 06:38 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 06:38 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Associated Press reported an unnamed Ukrainian government official as saying elevated radiation levels had been detected near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter the plant was on fire and the Russian army was shelling it from all sides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

