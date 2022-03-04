Left Menu

ED arrests promoter of Coastal Energy Private Limited in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate has arrested promoter of Coastal Energy Private Limited, Chennai, under the PMLA Act, 2002 in a money laundering case of overvaluation of coal prices whereby the public sector undertakings paid a higher price for the purchase of coal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 18:41 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"ED has arrested Ahmed A. R. Buhari, Promoter of Coastal Energy Private Limited, Chennai, under PMLA, 2002 in a money laundering case of Rs. 564.48 Crore generated by over valuation of coal prices whereby the PSUs paid higher price for the purchase of coal," tweeted ED today.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

