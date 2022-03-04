Maha guv urges people to take inspiration from Swami Vivekanand

Left Menu

The police detained and later released 12 activists of the different organisations who had planned demonstrations against the governor at the venue for his alleged remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Savitribai Phule, an official said. A number of great leaders and saints have inspired us to walk with our head held high, the governor said.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari paid rich tributes to Swami Vivekanand, urging people to take inspiration from the monk at a function held here on Friday. The police detained and later released 12 activists of the different organisations who had planned demonstrations against the governor at the venue for his alleged remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Savitribai Phule, an official said. The activists were detained before they could reach the venue of the governor's programme. There was heavy police deployment at the venue, he said.

Koshyari, in his speech, said Swami Vivekanand had brought good name for India with his spiritual mission abroad. ''We are really fortunate to have such great leaders who inspire the country. A number of great leaders and saints have inspired us to walk with our head held high,'' the governor said. Everyone praises Swami Vivekanand, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Bhagat Singh and other leaders. But few want such personalities to be born in their house. People should take inspiration from them and walk in their path, he said. The governor felicitated a number of persons for exemplary work in their respective fields with the Atal Gaurav Puraskar.

