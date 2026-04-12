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Seattle Unveils First US Statue of Swami Vivekananda

Seattle has unveiled the first-ever life-size statue of Indian philosopher Swami Vivekananda in the U.S. The bronze statue, crafted by Naresh Kumar Kumawat, was installed at Westlake Square. The event highlights cultural ties between India and Seattle, emphasizing inclusivity and multicultural recognition, and was supported by local leaders and the ICCR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 12-04-2026 10:54 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 10:54 IST
Seattle Unveils First US Statue of Swami Vivekananda
Swami Vivekananda

In a historic cultural moment, Seattle unveiled the first life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda in the United States. This significant installation took place at the bustling Westlake Square, marking a prominent position for the Indian philosopher and spiritual leader.

The bronze statue was sculpted by renowned Indian artist Naresh Kumar Kumawat. The unveiling ceremony was attended by Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and Indian Consul General Prakash Gupta, highlighting the significance of the event to the city's diverse community.

The initiative, a gift from the Indian Council of Cultural Relations, underscores Seattle's multicultural inclusivity and marks a new chapter in India-U.S. cultural diplomacy. Prominent city landmarks frame the bronze effigy, symbolizing a bridge between historical ties and modern partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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