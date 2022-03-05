Left Menu

N.Korea fired projectile toward sea -S.Korea military

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 05-03-2022 05:31 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 05:31 IST
North Korea has fired an unknown projectile toward the sea to the east of the Korean peninsula, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Saturday.

