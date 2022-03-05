N.Korea fired projectile toward sea -S.Korea military
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 05-03-2022 05:31 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 05:31 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korea has fired an unknown projectile toward the sea to the east of the Korean peninsula, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North Korea
- South Korea's
- Joint Chiefs of Staff
Advertisement