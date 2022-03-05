China will crack down on abduction, trafficking of women and children
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2022 07:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 07:49 IST
- Country:
- China
China will crack down on the abduction and trafficking of women and children, Premier Li Keqiang said in a government work report on Saturday.
The recent outcry over cases of women chained or caged by the men who bought them has spurred the Ministry of Public Security to launch a nationwide campaign to stop the abduction and trafficking of women and children.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Li Keqiang
Advertisement