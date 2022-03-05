China will crack down on abduction, trafficking of women and children

China will crack down on the abduction and trafficking of women and children, Premier Li Keqiang said in a government work report on Saturday.

The recent outcry over cases of women chained or caged by the men who bought them has spurred the Ministry of Public Security to launch a nationwide campaign to stop the abduction and trafficking of women and children.

