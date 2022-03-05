Fully automated STP inaugurated in city

Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday inaugurated a fully automated sewage treatment plant that can treat over 31 crore litres of wastewater per day at the Coronation Pillar Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) here.

The STP will treat the wastewater generated from Shakti Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Roop Nagar, Delhi University Campus and Nehru Vihar among other areas.

Sewage from unauthorised colonies such as Swaroop Nagar, Bhalswa, Sant Nagar and Wazirabad group of colonies will also be treated here, which will eventually lead to cleaning River Yamuna, Jain said.

"The sewage which directly falls into the supplementary drain will be now trapped and treated at the Coronation Pillar STP through the pumping station available in Burari. The treated wastewater will then fall into the supplementary drain before getting merged with the river Yamuna," the minister said.

Jain said the STP will be a "stepping stone" to cleaning the Yamuna, benefiting around 23 lakh residents in the region.

The minister also laid the foundation stone of a 71.51-km long sewer line in Sangam Vihar and Deoli constituencies. The project, taken up at a cost of Rs 42.36 crore, will be completed in 15 months and will benefit around 90,000 people living in 20 unauthorised colonies in these constituencies, he said.

