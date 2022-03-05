Russian forces take over psychiatric hospital in central Ukraine, governor says

Russian forces have taken control of a psychiatric hospital in the town of Borodyanka in Ukraine's Kyiv region, with 670 people inside, the regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba told local media on Saturday.

"Today we do not understand how to evacuate these people, how to help them," Kuleba said. "They are running out of water and medicines," he said. "These are people with certain special needs, they need constant help ... many of them have been bedridden for years."

