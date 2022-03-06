Erdogan urges Putin to declare Ukraine ceasefire, sign peace agreement -Turkish presidency

Left Menu

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to declare a ceasefire in Ukraine, open humanitarian corridors and sign a peace agreement, his office said on Sunday. "Erdogan emphasised the importance of taking urgent steps to achieve a ceasefire, open humanitarian corridors and sign a peace agreement." The two leaders also discussed bilateral ties, it said.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to declare a ceasefire in Ukraine, open humanitarian corridors and sign a peace agreement, his office said on Sunday. In a statement after a one-hour phone call, the Turkish presidency said Erdogan told Putin that Turkey was ready to contribute to a peaceful resolution of the conflict, adding he stated that a ceasefire would ease concerns over the humanitarian situation.

"President Erdogan renewed his call of 'let's pave the way for peace together'," his office said. "Erdogan emphasised the importance of taking urgent steps to achieve a ceasefire, open humanitarian corridors and sign a peace agreement." The two leaders also discussed bilateral ties, it said.

