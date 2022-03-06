Erdogan urges Putin to declare Ukraine ceasefire, sign peace agreement -Turkish presidency
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to declare a ceasefire in Ukraine, open humanitarian corridors and sign a peace agreement, his office said on Sunday. "Erdogan emphasised the importance of taking urgent steps to achieve a ceasefire, open humanitarian corridors and sign a peace agreement." The two leaders also discussed bilateral ties, it said.
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to declare a ceasefire in Ukraine, open humanitarian corridors and sign a peace agreement, his office said on Sunday. In a statement after a one-hour phone call, the Turkish presidency said Erdogan told Putin that Turkey was ready to contribute to a peaceful resolution of the conflict, adding he stated that a ceasefire would ease concerns over the humanitarian situation.
"President Erdogan renewed his call of 'let's pave the way for peace together'," his office said. "Erdogan emphasised the importance of taking urgent steps to achieve a ceasefire, open humanitarian corridors and sign a peace agreement." The two leaders also discussed bilateral ties, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Erdogan
- Turkey
- Ukraine
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Putin
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Turkish
ALSO READ
Canada's Freeland strays from G20 economic script to warn Russia on Ukraine -sources
Powerful explosion hit Luhansk amid escalating tensions between Russia, Ukraine
WRAPUP 13-Biden sure Putin will invade Ukraine in days as civilians bussed out
Blinken, Baerbock discuss Ukraine crisis, warn of 'massive consequences' for Russia
Russia not involved in recent Cyberattacks on Ukraine: Russian Embassy to US