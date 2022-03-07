China Red Cross to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-03-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 12:50 IST
- Country:
- China
China's Red Cross will provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday, as he reiterated a call for talks to continue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
