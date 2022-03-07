Odisha STF approaches competent authority to attach properties of fugitive drug peddler

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Police has moved a competent authority under the NDPS Act to attach assets worth over Rs 2 crore of Anil Kumar Pandi, “one of the most wanted drug smugglers'' of the state, a top official said on Monday. Under narcotic drugs and psychotropic substance (NDPS) Act, there is a provision of seizing and forfeiture of ill-gotten property ((illegally acquired property from Narcotics business in last six years), a senior official at the STF said. The confiscated properties earned from the proceeds of drug peddling are auctioned to the highest bidder after the competent authority grants a fresh order in this regard, the official said. During investigation of a NDPS case, properties worth at least Rs 2 crore, acquired by one Anil Kumar Pandi of Chhachina village in Ganjam district, out of illegal Ganja business had been seized, he said.

“It is also suspected that he might be having such properties in Gujarat and Maharashtra too,” the STF official said.

The Competent Authority and Administrator of NDPS Act, Kolkata, which is a quasi-judicial authority under NDPS Act, has been requested for forfeiture of the illegally acquired property, he said. On August 13, 2021, about 10 quintals of contraband ganja, a truck and other incriminating documents were seized. The seized properties of the fugitive drug peddler also include a palatial three storied building having a swimming pool, 33 plots and bank deposits, the official said. The cost of the building has been evaluated by the PWD and roads and buildings department at around Rs 1.5 crore.

The valuation of other properties is in process, the official said.

Pointing out that Anil Kumar Pandi is one of the most wanted drug traffickers having multiple cases in Gujarat and Odisha, the official said that his brother Sunil Pandi had earlier been arrested by the Gujarat police. Anil Kumar Pandi is absconding and a non-bailable warrant has been issued against him. The STF has also announced a cash reward for information about the fugitive drug peddler. “Whoever gives any actionable information leading to arrest of this person shall be suitably rewarded. His/her name will remain secret. The information should be given only to the mobile number i.e. 7894423610 and not on any other platform,” the STF official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)