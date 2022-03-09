Police: 1 Missouri officer, suspect die, 2 officers wounded
One Joplin police officer and a suspect have died after a shooting Tuesday in the southwest Missouri city, police said. Two other Joplin officers remain hospitalised, one in critical condition and the other in serious but stable condition, Assistant Police Chief Brian Lewis said.
