India reports 4,575 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

India reported 4,575 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The government data shows that the active caseload of the country has risen to 46,962 at present which accounts for 0.11 per cent of total cases.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.51 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 0.62 per cent. Meanwhile, a total of 7,416 people have been recovered from the COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 4,24,13,566. The recovery rate now is at 98.69 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 145 people have succumbed to coronavirus infection, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 8,97,904 tests conducted to detect COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted so far has gone up to 77.52 crore.

A total of 179.33 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. Notably, India's vaccination drive against the virus commenced on January 16, 2021. (ANI)

