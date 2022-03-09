Left Menu

Russia warns the West: our sanctions will hurt you

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-03-2022
Russia warns the West: our sanctions will hurt you
Russia warned the West on Wednesday that it was working on a broad response to sanctions that would be swift and felt in the West's most sensitive areas.

"Russia's reaction will be swift, thoughtful, and sensitive for those it addresses," Dmitry Birichevsky, the director of the foreign ministry's department for economic cooperation, was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency.

