Russia says it prefers to achieve Ukraine goals via talks

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 15:23 IST
Maria Zakharova Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russia will achieve its goal of ensuring Ukraine's neutral status and would prefer to do that through talks, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Moscow's aims do not include overthrowing the Kyiv government and it hopes to achieve more significant progress in the next round of talks with Ukraine, Zakharova told a briefing, adding that Russia's military operation was going strictly in line with its plan.

