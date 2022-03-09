Dutch PM Rutte: EU should first use existing financial instruments in Ukraine crisis

The European Union should fully use existing financial instruments to cope with the Ukrainian crisis before launching joint EU funds for that purpose, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told students in Paris during a speech at the Sciences Po university on Wednesday.

Russia announced a new ceasefire in Ukraine on Wednesday to let civilians flee besieged cities, after days of mostly failed promises that have left hundreds of thousands trapped without access to medicine or fresh water.

