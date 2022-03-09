Left Menu

J-K: Disaster preparedness training for students to help minimize risk

A disaster preparedness training programme was held for students and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers to prepare them to respond in case of any disaster.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-03-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 23:26 IST
Disaster preparedness training in Kulgam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A disaster preparedness training programme was held for students and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers to prepare them to respond in case of any disaster. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in collaboration with the NSS Unit, Department of Environmental Science and Degree college Kulgam had organized the training programme at Degree college, Kulgam in South Kashmir.

Altaf Ahmad, SDRF South Campus In-charge said, "The training cum awareness programme was conducted so that the students can have a practical session on how to reduce the risk during the disasters." A student said, "I got to learn so many new things and I feel it is a very helpful initiative and more and more people should be imparted this training."

Various practical demonstrations and mock drills on fire-fighting, first-aid, search and rescue and basics of Disaster Mitigation were also conducted during the programme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

