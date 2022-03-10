Left Menu

Russia says it has destroyed more than 2,900 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine- Russian news agencies

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 10-03-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 13:33 IST
Russia says it has destroyed more than 2,900 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine- Russian news agencies
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian troops have destroyed 2,911 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine so far, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying on Thursday.

He also said that the Russian army had taken control of a number of neighborhoods in the besieged southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify his statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022