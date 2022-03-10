Russia says it has destroyed more than 2,900 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine- Russian news agencies
10-03-2022
Russian troops have destroyed 2,911 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine so far, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying on Thursday.
He also said that the Russian army had taken control of a number of neighborhoods in the besieged southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
Reuters was not immediately able to verify his statement.
