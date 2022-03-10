Abramovich will not benefit if Chelsea FC sold - sports minister
10-03-2022
Sanctioned Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich cannot benefit from any sale of the club, Britain's minister in charge of sport, Nadine Dorries said on Thursday.
"If the club is sold, Abramovich will not benefit," Dorries told reporters.
