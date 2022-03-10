US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures trim losses as inflation data meets estimates

U.S. stock index futures trimmed losses on Thursday after data showed rise in February consumer prices met expectations, cementing the case for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month.

At 08:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 276 points, or 0.83%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 32.75 points, or 0.77%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 134.25 points, or 0.98%.

