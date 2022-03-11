Left Menu

Over 400,000 people have been evacuated from Ukraine war hotspots, says Ukrainian minister

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 00:11 IST
Over 400,000 civilians have so far been evacuated in Ukraine, mostly from active battle zones, interior minister Denys Monastyrsky said on national television on Thursday.

"They have been evacuated primarily from areas where there is ongoing combat," he said.

