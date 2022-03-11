Over 400,000 people have been evacuated from Ukraine war hotspots, says Ukrainian minister

Over 400,000 civilians have so far been evacuated in Ukraine, mostly from active battle zones, interior minister Denys Monastyrsky said on national television on Thursday.

"They have been evacuated primarily from areas where there is ongoing combat," he said.

Also Read: Russia partially shuts airspace near border with Ukraine, citing safety concern

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)