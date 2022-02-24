Russia partially shuts airspace near border with Ukraine, citing safety concern
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 06:32 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 06:32 IST
Russia has partially closed airspace in the Rostov flight information region to the east of its border with Ukraine "in order to provide safety" for civil aviation flights, according to its notice to airmen.
The notice listed specific route segments and altitudes to be avoided.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement