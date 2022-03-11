Russian forces shell Ukraine institute which has an experimental reactor -parliament
Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2022 03:33 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 03:33 IST
Russian forces shelled an institute in the city of Kharkiv that is home to an experimental nuclear reactor and a neighboring hostel is on fire, the Ukrainian Parliament said on Thursday.
In a tweet, the parliament's official website said fighting close to the Institute of Physics and Technology was continuing.
