UN calls for safe corridor for Black Sea ships

The International Maritime Organisation, a UN oversight body for international seafaring and the law of the sea, is calling for a safe corridor in the Black and Azov seas to let commercial ships evacuate. Many of the waters are mined, and Russian navy vessels are off the shores of Ukraine.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 12-03-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 15:45 IST
The International Maritime Organisation, a UN oversight body for international seafaring and the law of the sea, is calling for a safe corridor in the Black and Azov seas to let commercial ships evacuate. Many of the waters are mined, and Russian navy vessels are off the shores of Ukraine. Explosions have hit at least two cargo ships in the area and dozens of others have been stranded. The IMO Council held an emergency session and said it deplored the attacks of the Russian Federation aimed at commercial vessels, their seizures, including search and rescue vessels, threatening the safety and welfare of seafarers and the marine environment.

