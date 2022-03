MP HC designates 15 lawyers as senior advocates

The Madhya Pradesh High Court administration has designated 15 practicing lawyers as senior advocates, an official said on Saturday.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court's registrar general Krishnamurty Mishra issued an order to this effect on Friday.

Advocates Hemant Shrivastava, Atul A Awasthy, Ajay Bagadiya, Ajay Gupta, A K Shrivastava, Arvind Dudawat, Girish Patwardhan, Imtiaz Husain, MPS Raghuvanshi, M K Sharma, K C Ghildiyal, R S Chhabra, Sanjay Agrawal, Shashank Shekhar and S K Tiwari have been designated as senior advocate, the court order stated.

