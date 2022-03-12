In Macron, Scholz call, Putin showed not ready to end war -Elysee

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not show a willingness to end a war with Ukraine during a call on Saturday with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a French presidency official said.

The French and German leaders reiterated their call for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine as a condition for full negotiations, the official said.

