In Macron, Scholz call, Putin showed not ready to end war -Elysee
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-03-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 20:56 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin did not show a willingness to end a war with Ukraine during a call on Saturday with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a French presidency official said.
The French and German leaders reiterated their call for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine as a condition for full negotiations, the official said.
