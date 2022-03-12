CRPF personnel on leave shot dead by terrorists in J&K

Militants shot dead an off-duty CRPF personnel in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

''At about 7:35 pm, terrorists fired upon a CRPF personnel, Mukthar Ahmad, at his home in Check Chotipora area of Shopian in south Kashmir,'' a police official said.

He said Ahmad was taken to the district hospital in Shopian where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The CRPF personnel was on leave, the official said.

The area was cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the killing.

''I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi, the braveheart of CRPF. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. We will not forgive and we will not forget. The perpetrators of abhorrent, inhuman act shall be punished,” Sinha wrote on Twitter.

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah said there was a very worrying spurt in such attacks of late.

''A very worrying spurt in the last 7-10 days with off-duty security personnel, mainstream political workers & civilians targeted in attacks. My heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased CRPF Jawan Mukhtar Ahmed. May he find place in Jannat,” Abdullah said in a tweet.

The People's Conference termed the killing barbaric.

''Very unfortunate and condemnable act of terror. Killing an unarmed CRPF person in Shopian, who had come home on leave, is barbaric and gruesome. Human lives in Kashmir have no values. The security situation in Kashmir is seriously concerning. Prayers for the departed soul,'' the party wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)