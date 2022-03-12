Ukrainian foreign minister says ready to negotiate, but will not surrender
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 22:11 IST
Ukraine was ready to negotiate to end the war started by Russia more than two weeks ago, but would not surrender or accept any ultimatums, the country's foreign affairs minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday.
Speaking at a virtual event organized by the non-partisan, nonprofit organization Renew Democracy Initiative, Kuleba said civilian lives would be saved if Ukraine had fighter jets and more attack planes to destroy large military columns.
