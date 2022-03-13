New Ukraine military aid includes anti-armor, anti-aircraft systems, small arms -U.S. official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2022 00:42 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 00:42 IST
- Country:
- United States
New U.S. assistance for Ukraine authorized by President Joe Biden on Saturday will provide immediate military assistance, including anti-armor, anti-aircraft systems, and small arms, a senior administration official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement