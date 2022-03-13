Left Menu

New Ukraine military aid includes anti-armor, anti-aircraft systems, small arms -U.S. official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2022 00:42 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 00:42 IST
New Ukraine military aid includes anti-armor, anti-aircraft systems, small arms -U.S. official
  • Country:
  • United States

New U.S. assistance for Ukraine authorized by President Joe Biden on Saturday will provide immediate military assistance, including anti-armor, anti-aircraft systems, and small arms, a senior administration official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New study sheds light on how blood clots are formed during wound healing

New study sheds light on how blood clots are formed during wound healing

 Ireland
2
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022