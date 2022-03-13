Multiple rockets fall in Erbil, northern Iraq -state news agency
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 13-03-2022 04:21 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 04:21 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Multiple rockets fell in Erbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq on Sunday, the state news agency said quoting Erbil's governor.
No further details were immediately available.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraq
- Erbil
- state news agency
- Kurdish
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tight security as thousands make annual Iraq pilgrimage
Iraq's Kurdistan region presidency rejects federal court's oil and gas ruling
Iraq's Kurdistan region presidency rejects federal court's oil and gas ruling
U.S. to resume Iraqi refugee program after fraud investigation
U.S. says Ericsson breached 2019 deal by failing to properly disclose Iraq misconduct