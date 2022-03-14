Left Menu

At least one dead, three wounded after residential building hit in Kyiv - TV

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 14-03-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 11:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least one person was killed and three injured when a shell hit a residential building in Kyiv on Monday morning, state Ukrainian TV reported.

According to Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko, two people were killed and three were hospitalised.

