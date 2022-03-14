At least one dead, three wounded after residential building hit in Kyiv - TV
14-03-2022
At least one person was killed and three injured when a shell hit a residential building in Kyiv on Monday morning, state Ukrainian TV reported.
According to Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko, two people were killed and three were hospitalised.
