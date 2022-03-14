9.45 lakh water bodies identified in country, 18,691 encroached upon: Jal Shakti ministry
As many as 18,691 water bodies out of the 9.45 lakh identified across 22 states and UTs have been encroached upon, according to the first census of water bodies.
In response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu provided the tentative figures of the state-wise number of water bodies identified.
The highest number of encroachments have been reported from Tamil Nadu at 8,366 followed by Andhra Pradesh at 3,920 and Telangana at 3,032.
The information on encroachment of water bodies is being collected for the first time under the first census of water bodies, he said in a written reply.
Further, 1,591 water bodies have been reported to be completed up to January. The target to irrigate, repair, renovate and restore water bodies under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY)- Har Khet Ko Pani (HKKP) scheme is 1.89 lakh hectare and out of this, 1.32 lakh hectare is reported to be restored till January this year.
