Ukraine leader: positions of Ukraine, Russia at talks sound more realistic - Interfax

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2022 05:17 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 05:17 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that the positions of Ukraine and Russia at peace talks were sounding more realistic, the Interfax Ukraine news agency reported.

"Meetings continue. I am told that the positions at the negotiations sound more realistic," Zelenskiy said in a video address released early on Wednesday, the agency said. "However, more time is still needed for decisions to be in the interests of Ukraine."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

