Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 17

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2022 06:48 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 06:48 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 17

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK plans clampdown on 'lawfare' by oligarchs and powerful elites https://on.ft.com/36p5Bf0 - Details of UK online safety bill to be unveiled in bid to take on Big Tech https://on.ft.com/3ibCTB6

- London Metal Exchange suffers fresh glitch during nickel trading https://on.ft.com/3th7aVt - British Business Bank chief Catherine Lewis La Torre stands aside https://on.ft.com/34N4YLV

Overview - The UK government has announced plans to clamp down on the use of the courts by Russian oligarchs to "weaponise" litigation as a way of silencing critics and shielding themselves from scrutiny.

- The UK government will on Thursday unveil a set of measures to tackle online harms, from bullying and fraud to child abuse, in a contentious attempt to force Big Tech companies to police their networks. - The London Metal Exchange suspended electronic trading in nickel on Wednesday, after the world's main market for the metal reopened for business after a week-long shutdown.

- The interim head of the British Business Bank that La Torre has chosen not to apply for the position despite many outside the bank assuming she had taken the permanent role. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global
4
EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience under spotlight

EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022