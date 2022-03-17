Losses mount in Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, regional governor says
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 17-03-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 13:10 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Losses are mounting in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, with 53 people killed by Russian forces on Wednesday alone, the regional governor said on Thursday.
"We are suffering heavy losses - 53 citizens were killed yesterday," Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.
The information could not immediately be verified. Russia denies targeting civilians.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mexico won't impose sanctions on Russia
U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - sources
WRAPUP-Apple, Ford other big American brands join corporate wave shunning Russia
Ukraine taps U.S. law firm Covington to press Russia claim at U.N. court
U.S. to ban Russian flights from American airspace, officials say