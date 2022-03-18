Peru top court approves recourse for jailed ex President Fujimori to leave prison -source, media
Reuters | Lima | Updated: 18-03-2022 00:24 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 00:24 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Peru's top constitutional court approved on Thursday a legal recourse that allows former President Alberto Fujimori, who is serving a prison sentence for rights violations, to be freed, a court source said on Thursday.
Local news outlet RPP first reported the news on Thursday.
Also Read: Peru Congress approves impeachment trial against Castillo
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Peru
Advertisement