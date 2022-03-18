Ukraine president says he spoke to Macron, focused on peaceful dialogue
Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2022 01:50 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 01:50 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday tweeted that he had spoken to French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and said the two men had emphasized "the continuation of peaceful dialogue."
Zelenskiy added: "We must strengthen the anti-war coalition."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Ukrainian
- French
- Emmanuel Macron
Advertisement