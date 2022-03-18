Left Menu

Bulgarian police detain ex-PM Boyko Borissov after EU probe

PTI | Sofia | Updated: 18-03-2022 03:13 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 03:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Bulgaria's former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov was detained Thursday in a nationwide police operation following probes by the EU prosecutor's office.

The Interior Ministry said in a press release that Borissov has been taken in custody for 24 hours. It did not elaborate on the accusations against him.

''A large-scale law enforcement operation is underway in connection with 120 cases of the European Public Prosecutor's Office in Bulgaria,'' the press release said.

