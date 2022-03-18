Italy says it has seized property belonging to Russian oligarch Mordashov
Italy has seized a building complex on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia worth around 105 million euros ($116.2 million) owned by Russian businessman Alexey Mordashov, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Friday. The operation was part of a broad, Western drive to penalise wealthy Russians linked to President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine. It was the second time this month that assets belonging to Mordashov, reputed to be Russia's richest man, have been seized in Italy. ($1 = 0.9086 euros)
- Country:
- Italy
Italy has seized a building complex on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia worth around 105 million euros ($116.2 million) owned by Russian businessman Alexey Mordashov, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Friday.
The operation was part of a broad, Western drive to penalise wealthy Russians linked to President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.
It was the second time this month that assets belonging to Mordashov, reputed to be Russia's richest man, have been seized in Italy. Police on March 4 impounded his 65 metre (215 ft) yacht, the "Lady M", which had a price tag of 65 million euros. ($1 = 0.9086 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Russian
- Sardinia
- Western
- Vladimir Putin
- Mordashov
- Italy
- Mario Draghi
- Mediterranean
- Russians
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
Italy reports 41,500 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 185 deaths
Italy's Generali to pull out of Russia as Intesa reviews business
Italy's export agency temporarily suspends exam of Russia, Belarus projects - source
Italy's Draghi condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine nuclear plant
Italy's foreign minister and Eni CEO fly to Qatar for energy talks