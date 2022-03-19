Syrian president Assad met Dubai ruler -Syrian presidency

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad met Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum in Dubai, Syrian presidency said in a statement on Friday.

The meeting marked the latest in a series of diplomatic overtures that point to a shift underway in the Middle East where several Arab countries are reviving ties with President Bashar al-Assad.

