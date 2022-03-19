Syrian president Assad met Dubai ruler -Syrian presidency
Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2022 01:26 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 01:26 IST
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad met Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum in Dubai, Syrian presidency said in a statement on Friday.
The meeting marked the latest in a series of diplomatic overtures that point to a shift underway in the Middle East where several Arab countries are reviving ties with President Bashar al-Assad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bashar Al-Assad
- Arab
- Dubai
- Middle East
- Syrian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya
Egypt's petroleum minister says big hike in oil prices negatively affecting the country -Sky News Arabia
IT conducts raids on premises of close aides of Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab
French far-right presidential candidate offers limited welcome to Ukrainians, says Arab refugees still unwelcome
UNESCO publishes SDG4 Progress report in Arab region