Syrian president Assad met Dubai ruler -Syrian presidency

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2022 01:26 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 01:26 IST
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad met Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum in Dubai, Syrian presidency said in a statement on Friday.

The meeting marked the latest in a series of diplomatic overtures that point to a shift underway in the Middle East where several Arab countries are reviving ties with President Bashar al-Assad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

