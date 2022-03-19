Left Menu

Maha: Tribal woman injured in tiger attack in Palghar

A 65-year-old tribal woman from Mokhada in Maharashtras Palghar district was injured in a tiger attack, an official said on Saturday.The incident took place in a forested patch near Poshora village at around 10pm on Friday, he said.Parvati Sapte was saved by her 72-year-old husband Kahisnath Sapte who managed to ward off the big cat.

Maha: Tribal woman injured in tiger attack in Palghar
A 65-year-old tribal woman from Mokhada in Maharashtra's Palghar district was injured in a tiger attack, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in a forested patch near Poshora village at around 10pm on Friday, he said.

''Parvati Sapte was saved by her 72-year-old husband Kahisnath Sapte who managed to ward off the big cat. She was attacked very close to the door of her house. She has been hospitalised in Nashik,'' he said.

Police have confirmed that a tiger is moving about in the area and asked people to be alert.

