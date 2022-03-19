Left Menu

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 19-03-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 22:50 IST
The U.N. human rights office (OHCHR) said on Saturday https://www.ohchr.org/en/press-releases/2022/03/ukraine-civilian-casualties-update-19-march-2022 that at least 847 civilians had been killed and 1,399 wounded in Ukraine as of March 18.

Most of the casualties were from explosive weapons such as shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes, OHCHR said.

The real toll is thought to be considerably higher since OHCHR, which has a large monitoring team in the country, has not yet been able to verify casualty reports from several badly hit cities, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

