Ukraine says 6,623 people were evacuated from cities on Saturday

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2022 00:32 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 00:32 IST
A total of 6,623 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Saturday, a senior official said, considerably fewer than managed to escape the previous day.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said in an online post that 4,128 people had left the besieged city of Mariupol. On Friday, he said 9,145 people had managed to leave cities across the country during the day.

