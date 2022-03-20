Left Menu

SHO booked for rape in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-03-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 17:52 IST
SHO booked for rape in Kerala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A case was registered against a station house officer (SHO) of Malayinkeezhu police station in rural Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday for alleged sexual abuse of a doctor.

The doctor, in her complaint to Thiruvananthapuram rural police chief, Divya V Gopinath alleged that she was sexually abused by the circle inspector over a period of nearly four years after promising to marry her.

''The complaint says she was abused and raped by the officer from 2019. We have handed over the case to the district crime branch,'' the official said.

A case of rape has been registered against the officer, she added.

