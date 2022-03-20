SHO booked for rape in Kerala

A case was registered against a station house officer (SHO) of Malayinkeezhu police station in rural Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday for alleged sexual abuse of a doctor.

The doctor, in her complaint to Thiruvananthapuram rural police chief, Divya V Gopinath alleged that she was sexually abused by the circle inspector over a period of nearly four years after promising to marry her.

''The complaint says she was abused and raped by the officer from 2019. We have handed over the case to the district crime branch,'' the official said.

A case of rape has been registered against the officer, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)